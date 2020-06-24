James Wildman, of Marmora, an Ocean City school maintenance worker, admitted serving as a recruiter in the conspiracy, persuading individuals, especially those on the state health benefits plan, to obtain medically unnecessary compounded prescriptions in exchange for money. Wildman said he received $657,040 for his role in the scheme.

