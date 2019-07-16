NFL Combine Football

Maine offensive lineman Jamil Demby runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Demby (Vineland) is entering his second training camp with the Rams as their sixth-round draft pick in 2018. He spent most of last season on Detroit's practice squad before re-signing with the Rams on Nov. 12, 2018.

