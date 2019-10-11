Janice Johnston

Political party: Republican

Age: 63

Hometown: Somers Point

Current job: Realtor and business owner (Philly Pretzel Factory in EHT)

Education: High school, beauty school, real estate school

Political message: I am looking forward to working hard for the city of Somers Point. I have lived here since 1975. Somers Point is a great town to live in and to visit. With my years experience on the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and my business experience, I will be an asset to City Council.

