In the words of New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, temperatures were "dead on average" for January of 2019 to the 1981-2010 climate period, the standard mark for normal temperatures. Atlantic City International Airport was 33.0 exactly for the month, a 0.0 degree temperature departure.
It wasn't just temperatures that were spot on seasonable, either. Precipitation saw 3.73 inches of rain and melted snow at A.C. Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City was just 0.06 off the average for the month.
