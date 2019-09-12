Pleasantvile Salem Football

Pleasantville’s Jaquan Howard runs in the first quarter as Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Jaquan Howard, Pville 24 carries for 147 yards

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments