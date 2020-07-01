Offseason Update-Still Unsigned Football

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters (71) blocks against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game in Atlanta. The big man wants to keep going. Peters turned 38 in January and NFL Network reported the left tackle has told friends he has his sights on playing into his 40s. (AP Photo/Michael Zarrilli, File)

Jason Peters

Peters, 38, is still a free agent. The left tackle is one of the greatest players in franchise history but has struggled to stay on the field and complete games because of injuries the past two seasons. The Eagles could bring Peters back and play him at guard to replace Brooks. But it appears at this point Philadelphia will not resign him.

"Jason Peters is a tremendous, not only football player, but he is a tremendous Philadelphia Eagle and I have a lot of respect for a guy like Jason Peters to play that left tackle position for so many years at a high level and so I have a lot of respect for his game and what he has accomplished in his career."

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments