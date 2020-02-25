Jaxon Baker sank three 3-pointers to help Barnegat rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit and beat Metuchen 56-55.

Baker finished with 16 points and now has a school record 59 3-pointers on the season.

Isaiah Gerena led Barnegat with 18.

Barnegat 18 11 17 10 – 56

Metuchen 21 16 8 10 – 55

BA – N. Revello 2, Baker 16, B. Revello 5, Gerena 18, Jackson 2, Quinn 13

