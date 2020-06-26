Jay Bruce
The left-handed Bruce is the most logical choice for the Phillies especially against right-handed pitchers. If not for the DH, Bruce would come off the Phillies bench. He batted .221 with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs in 51 games for Philadelphia last season. Bruce also has experience. He’s 12 for 59 with four home runs and seven RBIs in 16 previous games as a DH.
