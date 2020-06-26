Phils' relievers respond with crisp work
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jay Bruce misses a ball hit by the Phillies’ Jimmy Rollins during the seventh inning of Game 2 on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Jay Bruce

The left-handed Bruce is the most logical choice for the Phillies especially against right-handed pitchers. If not for the DH, Bruce would come off the Phillies bench. He batted .221 with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs in 51 games for Philadelphia last season. Bruce also has experience. He’s 12 for 59 with four home runs and seven RBIs in 16 previous games as a DH.

