Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival will stay in the heart of the Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney and Roc Nation’s chief operating officer said Monday the festival would remain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they work out operational issues.
The city said last week the annual festival needed to move to a new location starting in 2019, citing how long it takes to set up and knock down the two-day festival. Jay-Z accused the mayor of showing ”zero appreciation” for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.
Made in America draws as many as 50,000 people annually to the parkway, a heavily visited expanse of museums, monuments, fountains and the famed “Rocky” steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post Malone are set to perform this year.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ hits diamond status: Taylor Swift’s sophomore album, which won album of the year at the 2010 Grammys, has been certified diamond. Big Machine Label Group President and CEO Scott Borchetta surprised the singer after her show Sunday with a plaque for “Fearless” indicating sales and streaming equivalent sales of 10 million units. Swift actually earned six new plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America, including a triple-platinum certification for her latest album, “reputation.”
With six shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Swift now ties Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi for most shows played at the stadium.
Activist to star as TV’s first transgender superhero: A transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit after her school refused to let her use the girls’ bathroom will be TV’s first transgender superhero. Nicole Maines will star in The CW/Warner Bros.’ “Supergirl” as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer. Producers describe her character as a “soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others.”
Maines gained national attention for her battle against her Orono, Maine, school district over her right to use the girls bathroom. Maine’s highest court ruled in 2014 that school officials violated a state anti-discrimination law.
Rare Bowie demo tape found in bread basket: A demo tape by a teenage David Bowie is headed to auction after the rare recording was discovered in an old bread basket. The 1963 tape was found in the home of David Hadfield, drummer for Bowie’s first band, The Konrads, and features a 16-year-old Bowie singing the group’s original song “I Never Dreamed,” according to the BBC. The tape, which was rejected by record label Decca, is expected to reel in about $13,000 when it goes to auction in September, as it’s the first known recording of Bowie.
The singer died in January 2016 at 69.
— From our wire services