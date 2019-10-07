Jayden Shertel
St. Joseph
The junior quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Haddonfield 43-8. The victory ended Haddonfield's 21-game winning streak. St. Joe (4-1) plays at Vineland (2-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
