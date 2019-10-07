092919_spt_stjoes

On September 28th 2019, St.Joe's football hosts Atlantic City in Hammonton. St.Joe Quarterback #7 Jayden Shertel.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Jayden Shertel

Shertel 2019 St. Joseph H.S. baseball team

Jayden Shertel

St. Joseph

The junior quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Haddonfield 43-8. The victory ended Haddonfield's 21-game winning streak. St. Joe (4-1) plays at Vineland (2-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

