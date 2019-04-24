Jayden Shertel

Shertel Jayden Shertel 2018 St. Joseph H.S. football team

The St. Joseph left-handed pitcher has turned in some impressive performances this spring, striking out 16 in an April 5 win over Pleasantville and seven in a win over Holy Spirit on Wednesday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments