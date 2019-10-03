092919_spt_stjoes

On September 28th 2019, St.Joe's football hosts Atlantic City in Hammonton. St.Joe Quarterback #7 Jayden Shertel.

Jayden Shertel, St. Joe 41 65 for 535 yards, 4 TDs

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments