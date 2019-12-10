Jayna Dunwoody

Dunwoody Southern’s Jayna Dunwoody.

Southern Regional freshman Jayna Dunwoody started her high school career winning at first singles. She was 17-0 on the season after missing several early matches to injury. Dunwoody’s top achievement of the season was a first place finish at the Ocean County Tournament.

