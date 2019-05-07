050919_spt_staugbb

Jayson Hoopes and Kyle Levari combined to throw a no-hitter as the third-seeded Hermits beat 14th-seeded Trenton Catholic 2-0 in the first round of the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

