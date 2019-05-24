050919_spt_staugbb

St. Augustine's Jayson Hoopes #7 delivers a pitch against Trenton Catholic's Jesse Guerrero #30 during Diamond Classic baseball game at St. Augustine High School Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Jayson Hoopes made a game-winning diving catch in left field to send the Hermits to the South Jersey Non-Public A Semifinal on Friday.  

Tags

Load comments