Southern Regional’s Jayson Scerbo looks to roll Washington Township’s Ethan Wilson onto his back during their 120-pound semifinal bout at the Region 8 championships in Egg Harbor Township. Scerbo won the match with a 6-3 tiebreaker and went on to win the regional championship with a 9-4 decision over Clayton/Glassboro’s Jaden Hinton.

120 POUNDS

The senior captured the District 29 and Region 8 titles. He plans to wrestle in college. Scerbo finished 25-8.

