Ocean County Freeholder

Jean Czarkowski

Political Party: Democrat

Age: 47

Hometown: Toms River

Current job: School counselor

Education: Masters in Social Work

Political message: "With 25 years of experience in developing programs and services in mental health, and education, I look forward to serving the residents of Ocean County on the Board of Chosen Freeholders. As a trusted public servant, I will ensure that the resources and services of this county are utilized ethically and efficiently. While this is my first time running for public office, I offer voters an alternative to the out-of-touch and corrupt status quo that has dominated our political landscape. As an seasoned social worker, I will tackle dysfunction and build problem-solving collaborations throughout the county."

