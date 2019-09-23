Ocean County Freeholder
Jean Czarkowski
Political Party: Democrat
Age: 47
Hometown: Toms River
Current job: School counselor
Education: Masters in Social Work
Political message: "With 25 years of experience in developing programs and services in mental health, and education, I look forward to serving the residents of Ocean County on the Board of Chosen Freeholders. As a trusted public servant, I will ensure that the resources and services of this county are utilized ethically and efficiently. While this is my first time running for public office, I offer voters an alternative to the out-of-touch and corrupt status quo that has dominated our political landscape. As an seasoned social worker, I will tackle dysfunction and build problem-solving collaborations throughout the county."
