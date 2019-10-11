Political party: Republican
Age: 38
Hometown: Vineland
Current job: Realtor, business owner, senior code enforcement investigator
Education: Attended Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey); attended Cape May County Police Academy (2002) and Gloucester County Police Academy (2004)
Political message: As a former Vineland school board member, Realtor and someone who spent 14 years as a police officer in the City of Bridgeton, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges facing our community.
I believe we need a new generation of leadership in county government and fresh ideas if we are going to make Cumberland County safer and more affordable so that we can grow our economy and create jobs. I am also very passionate about mental health and physical fitness and will work to streamline government to enhance access to health care and allow for investment in our parks and recreational facilities.
