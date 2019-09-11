OCEAN CASINO RESORT
8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 14; $40, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Jeff Foxworthy has managed to maintain a successful career as a stand-up comedian, author, actor and game show host since he first began in the early 1990s. He formed the Blue Collar Comedy Tour in 2000 and is a pioneer of the blue collar genre of comedy. With “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” and “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” Foxworthy showed his range and ability to succeed with a large, mainstream audience. Even with his television success, Foxworthy has still maintained a regular touring schedule as a stand-up and on Saturday he’ll bring his act to the Ocean Casino Resort where fans will enjoy his downhome, everyman brand of comedy.
