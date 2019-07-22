southern volleyball 5
Southern Regional's Jeff Jones serves in the first game of the NJSIAA boys volleyball state championship match against St. Peter's Prep on Thursday, June 3, 2010.

Jeff Jones

Volleyball 2010

Jones led the Rams to the 2010 state championship with 437 kills.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments