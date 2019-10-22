Political party: Republican
Age: 50
Hometown: Northfield
Current job: Sales manager, MRM Construction
Education: Drexel University
Political message: My political message is to continue to make Northfield affordable for residents while maintaining high-quality services. We need to continue to attract new families to Northfield and show them all this great city has to offer. We have great schools, wonderful neighborhoods and an amazing park. We need to continue to maintain the natural beauty of Birch Grove Park and build a strong business community to help with city ratables. This will help lessen the tax burden of residents. We must always look at reducing costs as much as possible without sacrificing safety or service.
