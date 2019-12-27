Shootings, impeachment drama among New Jersey's top stories

In this Dec. 19, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump meets with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., to announce his party switch to Republican, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

After saying he would not support the House of Representatives' impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, became a Republican. Van Drew announced the switch in an Oval Office event with the president. During the event, Van Drew said Trump has his "undying support.”

