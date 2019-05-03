The Phillies removed starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff after just 87 pitches and five innings Friday night.
Eickhoff allowed three hits and one run. He walked three and struck out seven. Eickhoff said he struggled with his command.
“I was just a little off on the release point,” he said.
Kapler said the Phillies are being careful with Eickhoff because of his injury history.
“As a competitor you never want to come out,” Eickhoff said. “At 85 pitches, you feel like you’re good. As hard as it is and as frustrating as it is, I get there’s some innings that need to be monitored.”
Eickhoff missed the last month of the 2017 season with numbness in his fingers.
Eickhoff appeared in just three September games last season. He underwent surgery in October to alleviate carpal tunnel syndrome. Eickhoff began this season with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs but joined the Phillies rotation last month.
He is 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in four appearances and three starts this season.