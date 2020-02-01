Jeremiah Camacho sank a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to give the Middle Township High School boys basketball team a 48-45 win over Lower Cape May on Friday night.
Camacho’s shot came from the right corner. Panthers point guard T.J. Harris penetrated the Lower defense and passed to Camacho, wo sank the shot.
Camacho came off the bench to sink six 3-pointers and finish with 18 points for Middle, which improved to 8-9. The Panthers have won three straight and five of their last six games.
Harris scored 17 for Middle, while Matt Marino had 12.
Freshman Archie Lawler scored a game-high 21 for Lower (6-10).
The winner was just one of several big 3-pointers Camacho sank.
Lower led 43-40 with four minutes left. Camacho made a 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the game with 3:50 left.
Lower took a 45-43 lead on a Damyon Bencivengo basket in the lane with 2:58 left in the game.
Middle tied the game with 1:51 on a Marino layup. Marino stole the ball and threw it ahead to Harris, who passed it back to Marino for a layup.
That would be the game’s final basket until Camacho’s winner. Lower missed a desperation from well beyond halfcourt at the buzzer.
Middle Township 12 10 16 10 - 48
Lower Cape May 5 17 13 10 - 45
