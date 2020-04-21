Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) barely hangs on to the tip of the ball for a touchdown catch against Louisville during the Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

6-1 193

Jeudy runs the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. He led Alabama last fall with 77 catches for 1,163 yards. Jeudy is know for his route running and breakaway speed.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments