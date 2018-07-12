Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union joined together with other credit unions in southern New Jersey to collect donations of Kid-Friendly Food. When the school year ends, some children no longer have access to nutritious food. To combat this problem that is most prevalent in southern New Jersey, a Kid-Friendly Food Drive was held throughout May and June.
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union donated 400 pounds of Kid-Friendly Food to the Community Food Bank of NJ Southern Branch. President/CEO James Burns stated, “In our community 1 in 5 children go hungry because their family lacks the resources to purchase nutritious food. We’re grateful to our members, staff, and volunteers that donated to help eliminate summer hunger in our community.”