Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little remained hospitalized Wednesday, a day after being struck near the ear by a puck.
Little was skating behind the net midway through the third period in a 2-1 home loss to New Jersey when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point. The puck hit Little on his left side and he fell to the ice, putting his head in his hands as blood dripped.
The Jets said Wednesday that Little was taken to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches to close a cut, then was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre’s neurological unit for further observation.
Football
Cowboys DL Ross arrested: Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Frisco police Sgt. Evan Mattei said Ross was arrested Wednesday morning. He didn’t provide further details. The department didn’t respond immediately to a public information request.
Rams WR Cooks ruled out with concussion: Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks won’t play Sunday against Pittsburgh while he seeks further medical help for his second concussion in a month.
Cooks was ruled out by Rams coach Sean McVay on Wednesday in the wake of at least his fifth concussion during his six-year NFL career.
Basketball
UConn women to play U.S. national team: The UConn women’s basketball team announced it will play an exhibition in January against the U.S. women’s national team.
Coach Geno Auriemma said it’s a great opportunity to play against some of the best in the world. The U.S. team is playing various exhibitions against college teams ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The game on Jan. 27 will be held at the XL Center in Hartford. Auriemma was the U.S. national coach when the teams won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
Olympics
Paralympic champ tests positive for steroid: Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Martina Caironi was provisionally suspended Wednesday after testing positive for a steroid.
Italy’s anti-doping agency says Caironi failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 17 in Bologna. The 30-year-old Caironi won the T42 100 meters at both the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
— Associated Press She also won a silver medal in the T42 long jump in Rio — where she was Italy’s flagbearer.
The T42 category is for single above-knee amputees and athletes with similar impairments.
— Associated Press
