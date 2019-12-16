Egg Harbor Township scrimmage

Egg Harbor Township's Jette Trumbauer #16 scrimmage against Winslow Township at Egg Harbor Township High School Friday Sept 1, 2017. The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

The senior scorer and playmaker had 17 goals and 16 assists. Will play for Division II Belmont Abbey next year.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments