More than 20 Holocaust survivors and 25 Jewish Community Center students enjoyed a Tu B’Shevat program that featured storytelling, planting of seeds and a luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The program has evolved into an ecological holiday to remind Jewish people of their connection to earth and role as environment caretakers. The intergenerational group spent part of the afternoon together at the JCC placing the dirt and parsley seeds into handmade, recycled green plant holders. The herb should be in full bloom to use on the Passover holiday in April.
