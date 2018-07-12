Margate – The 5th Annual JFS vs JCC Golf Tournament, a joint fundraising event between Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, raised $50,000 to benefit both agencies.
On Thursday, June 28 at Linwood Country Club, 92 golfers teed off in a rematch for the trophy. JCC claimed the title and the trophy, which will be displayed at JCC until next year’s rematch.
“We are happy with the turnout and glad that everyone had a great time. We raised much needed dollars for essential community services,” said David Schultz, Team JCC Co-Chair.
In addition to friendly competition, the JFS vs JCC Golf Tournament featured many exciting on-course contests such as putting, inside the circle, hit the boat, chip off the back deck and hole in one featuring a 2 year/10,000 mile lease on a 2018 Mercede- Benz CLA from Mercedes-Benz of Atlantic City. Many holes also featured fun activities including liquor tastings and more. Golfers walked away with great prizes such as foursomes to area golf courses, restaurant gift cards, Phillies tickets, car detail packages and casino overnight stays. One lucky winner claimed the “Dine Around for a Year” raffle grand prize which included gift certificates to 12 local restaurants. Attendees enjoyed a Cocktail Dinner reception featuring a wine tasting and craft beer tasting.
“This golf outing offers a friendly competition between agencies, adding a level of excitement that differentiates us from other tournaments,” said Brett Balsley, Team JFS Co-Chair. “With the support of dozens of sponsors and supporters, we were once again able to offer participants fun contests, exciting on-course activities and exemplary prizes making for an all-around great day of golf.”
The funds raised will help JFS and the Katz JCC further their mission to provide the children and seniors of Atlantic County, as well as the community as a whole, programs and services that enhance and enrich their lives.
For more information on Jewish Family Service or the Katz Jewish Community Center, go to JFSAtlantic.org or JCCAtlantic.org.