Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler puts up the shot during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Nets won 111-102. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Jimmy Butler scored 36 points in Game 1.
On Monday night, he was much more of a facilitator.
Butler scored seven points, but he also had seven assists. He played point guard when Ben Simmons was out of the game.
“He doesn’t have to pepper the stat line to have a significant impact,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said of Butler. “The leadership, the physicality, the toughness type stuff with Jimmy was outstanding.”
