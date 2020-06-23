Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities but said his delay in addressing the subject came in part to avoid handing a victory to his foes.
“I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” the ABC late-night star said in a statement.
Kimmel’s impersonation of Malone, which he started on radio and then brought to television on Comedy Central, was criticized by Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, among others.
Kimmel said he had never considered his Malone skits would be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, “one that had no more to do with Karl’s skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head.”
He also said he didn’t consider his impersonations of Blacks in racial terms.
“Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices,” Kimmel said.
Black Sabbath now selling Black Lives Matter T-shirts for charity: Black lives matter, even in the heavy metal community.
Black Sabbath is making its voice heard in the fight for racial justice and equality with a timely new merchandise item.
The Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band is selling Black Lives Matter T-shirts, fashioned after its iconic 1971 “Master of Reality” album cover.
Fans can preorder the $25 shirts, which uses the Ozzy Osbourne-fronted band’s purple logo transformed to read “Black Lives Matter.” They are expected to ship in mid-July.
All proceeds will go to the nonprofit Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.
Adult film star charged with rape, sexual assault: Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.
Jeremy, 67, whose real name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. One of the incidents occurred in 2014 and two occurred in 2017.
If Jeremy is convicted, the charges could lead to a sentence of 90 years in prison.
— Associated Press
