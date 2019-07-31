BORGATA
8 P.M. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 AND 3; $99, $129
WHAT TO EXPECT: A true child prodigy, blues guitarist and singer Joe Bonamassa began playing at the age of 4 and had his own band by the time he was 12. In 2000 Bonamassa released his debut album “A New Day Yesterday,” which featured a guest performance from Greg Allman. He continued to release albums at a frequent pace with 2002’s “So, It’s Like That,” 2006’s “You & Me,” 2007’s “Sloe Gin” and 2009’s “The Ballad of John Henry” all topping the Billboard Blues Albums chart. Influenced more by the British guitar gods of the 1960s and ’70s as opposed to the domestic delta blues or south side Chicago heroes, Bonamassa’s style reflects a rock ’n’ roll flavor which will be on display this weekend during two performances at Borgata.