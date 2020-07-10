Girardi will make a few visits to Yankee Stadium this season.
His first return comes July 20 when the Phillies play an exhibition game in New York.
The first-year Philadelphia manager played for the Yankees and managed New York from 2008-2017, beating the Phillies in the 2009 World Series.
“I think it’ll be odd because I’m not used to going in the other dugout or the other locker room,” Girardi said of his return. “But it would be good to get back. But it’s going be a little bit different. I have to make sure I don’t turn into the wrong door when I come down the stairs, and I think we do come in a different way as the visiting team so that should help out. I won’t lead, I will follow make sure I go to the right place.”
The Phillies will also play at the Yankees on July 29 in New York’s home opener.
Giradi said his best memory of opening day as a Yankee was presenting the World Series ring to late owner George Steinbrenner in 2010.
“That’s just truly special that I had an opportunity to give it to him before he passed on,” Girardi said. “It was special to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.