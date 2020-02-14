Joe Glenn scored 19 points as the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team improved to 15-08 with a 58-47 win over Absegami on Friday night.
Absegami 11 16 10 10 – 47
Holy Spirit 14 13 14 17 - 58
AB – Baldino 12, Durham 2, Nunez 11, Fitten 4, Andermanis 11, Allen 7
HS – Kalinowski 12, Cella 11, Glenn 19, Smith 2, Steward 2, Gillespie 3, J. Rovillard 7, Yacovelli 2
