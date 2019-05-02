Singer Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas.
It happened Wednesday night after the Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers had performed. Turner's publicist confirmed the nuptials, which DJ Diplo posted on his Instagram live feed.
An Elvis impersonator officiated the wedding, and country singers Dan + Shay performed their hit, "Speechless," while the 23-year-old bride walked down the aisle.
California declares 'Star Wars Day': May the fourth officially be with you.
The California Legislature voted Thursday to declare May 4 "Star Wars Day" in recognition of a Disneyland theme park slated to open later this month.
It's a play on the Star Wars' phrase "may the force be with you." The resolution by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly says it's the largest single-site expansion in the park's history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually.
Drake breaks Swift's records: With Mother's Day around the corner, Drake gave his mom an early gift with a heartfelt speech at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where the rap star also broke Taylor Swift's record for most wins.
Drake turned up the love for his mom when he picked up top artist, besting Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott. He won 12 awards Wednesday in Las Vegas, making his career total 27 (Swift has 23 wins).
'Jeopardy' champ to receive key to Vegas: "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer is continuing his remarkable winning streak to chase the game show's all-time record, but first he's being awarded with the key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Holzhauer, a professional gambler from Las Vegas, has won 20 games and more than $1.5 million so far. Holzhauer's wins are second to the longest-ever winning streak from Ken Jennings in 2004, who won 74 straight games and $2.5 million.