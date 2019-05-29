Rutgers University is looking for a new baseball coach.
Athletic Director Pat Hobbs announced Tuesday the Big Ten Conference school is not renewing the contract of Joe Litterio. He was finishing the final year of a two-year contract.
Litterio had a 140-173-1 record in six seasons, including 20-31 this season with a 9-14 conference mark that missed the playoffs. He moved up from assistant coach after Fred Hill left early in the 2014 season.
Hobbs said pitching coach Phil Cundari was appointed interim head coach.
“Joe has led the program with class and character, and served as a positive mentor to our student-athletes,” Hobbs said in a statement. “We are grateful for his contributions and proud to have had an alum shepherd the team through its Big Ten transition.”
Stanford wins golf title: Stanford wanted to be among the eight teams that qualified for match play in the NCAA Championship, knowing anything could happen from there.
It led to an NCAA title, and a perfect ending to the college careers of Brandon Wu and Isaiah Salinda.
Wu and Salinda capped off 3-0 records in match play, and Henry Shrimp delivered the winning point Wednesday as Stanford beat Texas 3-2 to claim its ninth NCAA title and first since 2007.
Ex-Ohio State football players sue school: Thirty-seven former Ohio State athletes, including over two dozen football players, have filed a new lawsuit alleging the university disregarded concerns about a team doctor who sexually abused young men for years.
The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday comes after an investigation concluded Richard Strauss abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997.
The new case echoes claims from dozens of alumni in other lawsuits and identifies only one plaintiff by name: ex-wrestler Michael DiSabato, whose allegations helped prompt the investigation. He declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Baseball
Astros’ Correa out 4-6 weeks: Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a fractured rib that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.
It is unclear when or how Correa was injured. He played Sunday, and that was followed by what manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.
Soccer
Neymar experiencing knee pain: Neymar sat out Brazil’s training session Wednesday, a day after he limped off the field with knee pains as the team began its Copa America preparations.
Brazil’s soccer confederation said in a statement that the striker would undergo physiotherapy and gym sessions instead of practicing with the rest of the team at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.
The 27-year-old exited Tuesday’s first full training after feeling pain in his left knee. He is still expected to play a friendly against Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia.
— Associated Press