Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Ocean City Joe Repetti runs for a touchdown against Egg Harbor Township. Sept. 13, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Joe Repetti

Ocean City

The junior quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 142 yards and four touchdowns to lead Ocean City to a 42-0 win over Bridgeton. Ocean City (3-0) hosts Absegami (0-2) 6 p.m. Friday.

