Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti runs up the middle for a touchdown against Mainland during the 1st round in the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019

Joe Repetti

Ocean City

The junior quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score as the seventh-seeded Red Raiders rallied to beat sixth-seeded Long Branch 21-20 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. Ocean City (8-2) will play at top-seeded Shawnee (8-2) for the sectional title on Friday at 7 p.m.

