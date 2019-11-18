Joe Repetti
Ocean City
The junior quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score as the seventh-seeded Red Raiders rallied to beat sixth-seeded Long Branch 21-20 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. Ocean City (8-2) will play at top-seeded Shawnee (8-2) for the sectional title on Friday at 7 p.m.
