Joe Sarnese, Holy Spirit (2011) (copy)

5-11 198 WR/DB

Sarnese led the 2010 Spartans to a 12-0 record and the 2010 state Non-Public III championship. He made 93 tackles, intercepted five passes and caught nine touchdown passes as a senior. Sarnese went on to excel at Villanova University.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments