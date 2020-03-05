Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been known as "The Process" since 2016, when he bestowed the nickname on himself in honor of the team's "Trust the Process" slogan.
He was even granted rights to the trademark for the phrase last year.
That's common knowledge among most Philly sports fans, but none of the three contestants on Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" seemed to have a clue.
Embiid's famous moniker came up on the show as part of a $1,000 question under the episode's "Current Sports Nicknames" category.
"Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers strategy of improving the team," host Alex Trebek read.
One contestant, a Georgia lawyer named Paul Trifiletti, made a confident but ultimately very, very wrong attempt at the answer. But to his credit, neither of his other fellow contestants even made an attempt.
"What is, 'Do a 180?'" Trifiletti said.
"Nope," Trebek responded. "What is 'The Process.'"
Embiid himself caught wind of the gaffe online and quickly changed his Twitter display name to "Joel 'Do a 180' Embiid." The Sixers center also leaned into the new moniker on Instagram, writing "new year, new me."
Contestant Paul, meanwhile, went on to win $21,000 despite his Sixers gaffe. He returned to compete on Thursday's episode.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.