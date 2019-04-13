After much speculation about whether he would play with his injured left knee, Embiid started Saturday.
The center played 24 minutes, 15 seconds. He sank 5 of 15 shots, scored 22 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots.
Embiid warmed up with a brace on his leg but did not play with it.
“I was out there just thinking ‘Oh my gosh, push through the pain,’ ” Embiid said.
Embiid had not played since an April 6 regular-season game against the Chicago Bulls. The knee had caused him to miss 14 of 24 games since the All-Star break.
Embiid seem to settle at times Saturday for perimeter shots. He was 0 of 5 from beyond the arc. Brown blamed that on fatigue.
“It’s a lot easier to run 3-point line to 3-point line,” Brown said, “than it is rim to rim. We tried to play him 5-minute clumps, but even that 5-minute clump at times got the better of him from a pace stand point.”