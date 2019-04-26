The Raptors acquired 7-foot-1 center Marc Gasol from Memphis at the trade deadline. He gives Toronto an added defensive and offensive dimension.
Embiid averaged 24.8 and 13.5 rebounds in Philadelphia’s first-round series win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Gasol has had success defending Embiid in the past. In their previous five matchups, Embiid has averaged 14 points, 12.4 rebounds and 34.4 percent shooting from the field.
“Gasol’s experience combined with physical gifts and intellect make it an apples to apples body-type matchup (with Embiid),” Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters at the team’s Camden training facility on Thursday. “I have to do a good job of helping free Joel up.”