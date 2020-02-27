Girls regional wrestling 2

Lower Cape May Regional's Joelle Klein stands atop the podium after winning the 215-pound championship at the Girls South Region at Williamstown High School on Sunday.

2. Joelle Klein and Amirah Giorgianni: Klein of Lower Cape May won the 215-pound title and Giorgianni of Mainland Regional the 180 champion ship at last Sunday’s South Region girls wrestling championship.

Girls regional wrestling

The 11 Girls South Region champions following Sunday’s action at Williamstown High School, including two Press-area wrestlers — Lower Cape May Regional’s Joelle Klein, back right, and Mainland Regional’s Amirah Giorgianni, front right.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments