Joelle Klein, top, of Lower Cape May Regional, controls Sandra Guerrero, of West Orange, during the 215-pound state championship bout. Guerrero won the bout, but Klein became only the third Caper Tiger wrestler to be a two-time place-winner at the state championship bout.

215 POUNDS

The senior placed second at the state tournament and captured South Regional title. Klein finished third at states last winter. Klein plans to wrestle in college, but has not made a decision on a school yet. Klein, who also plays football and softball at Lower, won the inaugural Queen of the East tournament Dec. 22.

