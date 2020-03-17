215 POUNDS
The senior placed second at the state tournament and captured South Regional title. Klein finished third at states last winter. Klein plans to wrestle in college, but has not made a decision on a school yet. Klein, who also plays football and softball at Lower, won the inaugural Queen of the East tournament Dec. 22.
