BORGATA
8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 10; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Joey Diaz is a stand-up comedian born in Cuba and raised in North Bergen. He’s appeared in television shows such as “My Name is Earl” and in films such as “The Longest Yard” and “Taxi.” Diaz is a regular on the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” In December of 2016 Diaz released the comedy special “Socially Unacceptable.” Joey Diaz’s talent lies in his ability to tell a good story and on Saturday night he will bring his big personality to Borgata.