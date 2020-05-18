Egg Harbor Township vs Mainland swim meet

Egg Harbor Township Joey Tepper places first in 200 IM swim meet against Mainland Regional at Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Jan 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Joey Tepper

Egg Harbor Township

Swimming

The 6-foot-5 Tepper dominated Cape-Atlantic League swimming and led the Eagles to the championship of the Frank P. Forde CAL Championships in the first year the 22nd annual event had team scoring.

A four-time, first-team Press All-Star. At the South Jersey Coaches Meet, he won the Division A (large schools) 200- and 500-yard freestyle races (1 minute, 42.91 seconds and 4:34.18), missing the meet record in both events by less than a second.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments