Joey Tepper
Egg Harbor Township
Swimming
The 6-foot-5 Tepper dominated Cape-Atlantic League swimming and led the Eagles to the championship of the Frank P. Forde CAL Championships in the first year the 22nd annual event had team scoring.
A four-time, first-team Press All-Star. At the South Jersey Coaches Meet, he won the Division A (large schools) 200- and 500-yard freestyle races (1 minute, 42.91 seconds and 4:34.18), missing the meet record in both events by less than a second.
