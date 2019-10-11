John Banning

Political party: Nonpartisan
Age: 60
Hometown: West Wildwood
Current job: Retired chief of police
Education: Attended Glassboro State College
Political message: John is new to the political arena, and this will be his first time running for office. He decided to run when he thought his past police and public management experience would be helpful to the borough during this current time of controversy and change. John has a simple philosophy of trying to do the right thing, being fiscally responsible and treating others fairly with dignity and respect. John’s goal is to work together with the commissioners and all his neighbors to create an open, honest and transparent government that listens and respects all citizens.
