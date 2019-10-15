Political party: Republican
Age: 62
Hometown: Palermo in Upper Township
Current job: None listed
Education: B.S. from Duquesne University
Political message: Upper Township Committeeman John Coggins believes in open-concept budgeting. Budget workshops are now open to the public to provide full transparency of spending tax dollars. Taxpayers have a right to see where their money is being spent. It is important for them to know how Township Committee maintains services while keeping costs down.
Coggins believes in using common sense, not political posturing, when voting on behalf of the residents of Upper Township. Decisions made on public policy by Upper Township Committee are based on merit, not political party loyalty.
Coggins believes Upper Township is a great place to live and work. John and his wife, Adele, have raised three children in Upper Township. John is committed to keeping the same clean, safe environment that his own children enjoyed. He continually strives to provide residents of all ages with healthy activities and top-notch recreation facilities.
