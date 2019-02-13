Born: Sept. 21, 1944
Ordained: 1978
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; Diocese of Santa Fe; St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; Advanced Studies, California; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; Our Lady of the Pillar, Half Moon Bay, CA; Sacred Heart South, Cherry Hill; Holy Name of Jesus, Mullica Hill; Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill; Holy Saviour, Westmont; Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood; Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood.